Low-intensity wildfires can help forest recovery, OSU study says

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One Oregon State University study is looking into how wildfires can improve the health of a dry forest, using the Goldilocks effect.
According to OSU researchers, a fire that is neither too hot nor too cold can actually help forest landscapes return to more fire-tolerant conditions. Wildfires help shape ecosystems, but their impacts have become an increasing concern across the country. Aggressive fire exclusion policies, forest and resource management practices, and climate change have altered forest structure and composition, increasing the vulnerability of Oregon forests to extreme wildfires and drought.
“As wildfire activity continues to intensify in the West, it’s becoming clear that a variety of management activities are necessary to make ecosystems healthier and to lower wildfire risk,” said Skye Greenler, a researcher at the OSU College of Forestry. “Fuel reduction treatments like mechanical thinning and prescribed fire can reduce community and ecosystem risk, but in most places, the pace and scale of treatments are way below what’s needed to substantially alter fire effects and behavior.”
The OSU study found that wildfires and post-fire efforts such as thinning and planting are likely to be most effective at achieving restoration goals. However, one large blaze cannot restore an entire ecosystem back to its historical norm. Instead, forests evolve better with frequent, low-severity fires.
More and more wildfires are burning large areas and at high severity. Luckily, according to OSU researchers, the majority of fires in the west still burn at low or moderate severity. OSU researchers said a recent analysis found that about half of the burned area in Oregon and Washington from 1985 through 2010 burned in low-severity fires.
“Low severity may be ‘too cold’ to meet restoration objectives in areas where significant tree density reduction or big shifts in tree species composition are needed,” Greenler said. “For a better understanding of the fire severities that are the most restorative, we need empirical modeling that can be applied beyond individual fire events and across a broad range of conditions. Our study lets managers and researchers link forest restoration goals with maps of predicted post-fire conditions.”