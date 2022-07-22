Lowell mobile home a total loss after fire, fire district says

LOWELL, Ore. -- One mobile home has been destroyed and another suffered major damage in a fire on Wednesday, July 20, the Lowell Rural Fire Protection District said today.
The Lowell RFPD said the fire happened at about 12:15 p.m. on July 20 at 120 north Cannon St. Fire officials said the blaze resulted in a total loss of one home and damage to a house behind it. The fire district said the people living in the destroyed and damaged homes -- three people in total -- were all displaced by the fire. Additionally, fire officials say victims of the fire told them two dogs were lost in the blaze.
Officials said the fire was probably caused by an electrical issue, but an investigation is ongoing. The family of those living in the home that was totally destroyed have created a fundraising page for them.