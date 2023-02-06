LTD and union reach tentative contract agreement

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some unionized Lane Transit District employees may be seeing an increase to their job benefits, as the LTD and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 757 have reached a tentative labor contract agreement.
LTD and the ATU have reached a tentative agreement for a four-year contract that would increase wages, clarify work schedules and add holidays for some employees, LTD announced. LTD said the tentative agreement includes a 22% pay increase over the next four years, clarification concerning work assignments and schedules based on service requirements, adding Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. days as holidays, and ensuring every employee receives their regularly scheduled days off.
“This four-year agreement reflects the dedication LTD’s frontline employees continue to demonstrate every day to ensure our communities are served,” said Jameson T. Auten, LTD’s Chief Executive Officer. “I appreciate the hard work and patience that both negotiating teams invested to secure an agreement that reflects the District’s mission and values and rewards our coworkers that were our frontlines during the pandemic and beyond ”
LTD said the contract will be presented to union members for ratification soon. If ratified, the LTD’s Board of Directors will have to also vote to approve it at an upcoming board meeting. If the contract is approved, it will last retroactively from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026.