LTD Diamond Express bus service is returning to Oakridge

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane Transit District’s Diamond Express is resuming service between Oakridge and Eugene after the evacuation levels changed from Level Three (Go Now) to Level Two (Be Set) for Oakridge and Westfir.
The Diamond Express will make stops at 5:45 p.m. at the Lane County Fairgrounds to pick up passengers staying at the emergency evacuation center before heading back to Oakridge.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Diamond Express will be back to regular service with an added stop from the Lane County Fairgrounds at 7:50 a.m., 10:50 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.
LTD had suspended Oakridge service on Friday to divert the Diamond Express bus as well as three 40-foot buses and six RideSource vehicles to help the evacuation of Oakridge residents in the wake of the Cedar Creek Fire.
Complete bus schedules, including the Diamond Express route are available on the LTD website.