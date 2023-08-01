LTD gets $2.1 million to address safety concerns on its bus lines

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon is receiving nearly $20 million from the Department of Homeland Security for security and disaster preparedness, and over $2.1 million of that funding is going directly towards the Lane Transit District for enhancing security measures in transit infrastructure.

LTD is using the money to replace existing video surveillance and recording systems on all their vehicles according to officials. LTD spokesperson Pat Walsh said the upgraded security monitoring systems will improve the company’s ability to keep an eye on situations and handle possible acts of violence.

“Certainly, we’re always looking for opportunities to improve,” Walsh said. “These cameras will be a step toward continuing to provide a safe ride for our passengers and also for our employees.”

This comes at a time following many reports of unsafe conditions on LTD buses. Several bus drivers and riders, most of who wish to stay anonymous, have witnessed or been victim to acts of violence onboard a bus.

Jennifer Sanders and Jason Stratton are children of Travis Sanders, who died as a result of an attack on one of the LTD buses in November 2022. They said there is a lack of security and accountability from the company.

“We are paying for transportation to get you from one place to another, and you should feel that there’s a level of safety of doing that,” Stratton said.

Walsh also said that they currently have 11 transit officers and they are continuing to hire more to help with enforcement when necessary. Unfortunately, there wasn’t an officer on board at the time of Sanders’s attack, and Sanders and Stratton believe having authorities on bus lines would be one step in the right direction.

“Having somebody, there, the perception of someone in authority, might cause somebody to rethink their actions or rethink what they’re doing,” Stratton said.

The community is waiting to see how well these new security measures will improve safety on the buses. Walsh said they’re talking as many steps as possible to make sure people have a safe ride.