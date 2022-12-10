 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST
Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Lyons woman brings community together with gingerbread house tradition

  • Updated
  • 0
They've been decorating since 1996.

LYONS, Oregon — For 26 years, Jackie Kirkpatrick has opened her home to friends, family and neighbors to decorate gingerbread houses. What started in 1996 with one party and a couple of guests, has grown into five parties, 60 gingerbread houses and one reason to do it.

“It's fun!” said Kirkpatrick. “I know that they're having a good time, and relaxed.”

