Lyons woman brings community together with gingerbread house tradition

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 10 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PST this afternoon. Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&