Mad shopping dash on Christmas Eve as ice delayed holiday shopping

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

An active weather pattern Sunday night through Wednesday will
result in large waves, especially late Tuesday through early
Wednesday. The first in a series of strong weather systems is
expected to impact the coastal waters, including the coastal bars,
Sunday evening through Monday. Combined seas to 20 feet can be
expected, with breakers to 25 feet possible.

An even stronger storm will impact the waters Monday night
through Tuesday. Strong gale force wind is likely Monday night
through Tuesday evening. There is the potential for storm force
wind. Seas to 25 feet are likely late Tuesday morning through
early Wednesday, with some model guidance showing 25 to 30 foot
seas over the Oregon coastal waters. Should seas reach 25 feet,
breakers 30 to 35 feet would be possible.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions,
including beach inundation and water surging into normally dry
areas near shore. Coastal bar navigation will also be extremely
difficult.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
For the Gale Watch, seas 16 to 21 ft at 15 seconds and south
winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST Sunday. Gale
Watch, from early Sunday evening through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

Mad shopping dash on Christmas Eve as ice delayed holiday shopping

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore.-- The last-minute holiday shopping scramble is heating up in western Oregon. This comes after this week's icy road conditions forced some people to push back their gift-grabbing all the way to Christmas Eve.

Bonnie, a local store employee, said it's a mad dash for those last-minute shoppers.

"It's interesting to see what people pick out last minute. It's a lot of adult males in the family, I feel like that are coming in and saying, 'let's go with this, let's go with that,'" Bonnie said.

Omar Vega with Porterhouse Clothing & Supply in downtown Eugene said shoppers have been coming in droves, making their sales go through the roof.

"We are on course to beat out last year's sales," Vega said.

Thankfully, Vega said the recent icy weather didn't affect their business.

"Keeping on pace with where we were hoping to be at, so it hasn't been that bad," Vega said.

Vega said it's been a good holiday shopping season despite higher-than-average inflation and gas prices.

"The local support has been great, both in-store and online," Vega said.

Eugene resident Alec Morgan said he isn't going to let the recent gloomy weather dampen this holiday season.

Christmas shopping

"The weather doesn't affect me; I'm just bundled up inside," Morgan said.

As far as grabbing gifts goes, he said he's going to skip the shopping scramble this year and wait until after the holidays.

"I'm going to wait for the Christmas sales to go on, and then I'll start shopping," Morgan said.

