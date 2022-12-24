Mad shopping dash on Christmas Eve as ice delayed holiday shopping

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... An active weather pattern Sunday night through Wednesday will result in large waves, especially late Tuesday through early Wednesday. The first in a series of strong weather systems is expected to impact the coastal waters, including the coastal bars, Sunday evening through Monday. Combined seas to 20 feet can be expected, with breakers to 25 feet possible. An even stronger storm will impact the waters Monday night through Tuesday. Strong gale force wind is likely Monday night through Tuesday evening. There is the potential for storm force wind. Seas to 25 feet are likely late Tuesday morning through early Wednesday, with some model guidance showing 25 to 30 foot seas over the Oregon coastal waters. Should seas reach 25 feet, breakers 30 to 35 feet would be possible. Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions, including beach inundation and water surging into normally dry areas near shore. Coastal bar navigation will also be extremely difficult.