Mad shopping dash on Christmas Eve as ice delayed holiday shopping

EUGENE, Ore.-- The last-minute holiday shopping scramble is heating up in western Oregon. This comes after this week's icy road conditions forced some people to push back their gift-grabbing all the way to Christmas Eve.
Bonnie, a local store employee, said it's a mad dash for those last-minute shoppers.
"It's interesting to see what people pick out last minute. It's a lot of adult males in the family, I feel like that are coming in and saying, 'let's go with this, let's go with that,'" Bonnie said.
Omar Vega with Porterhouse Clothing & Supply in downtown Eugene said shoppers have been coming in droves, making their sales go through the roof.
"We are on course to beat out last year's sales," Vega said.
Thankfully, Vega said the recent icy weather didn't affect their business.
"Keeping on pace with where we were hoping to be at, so it hasn't been that bad," Vega said.
Vega said it's been a good holiday shopping season despite higher-than-average inflation and gas prices.
"The local support has been great, both in-store and online," Vega said.
Eugene resident Alec Morgan said he isn't going to let the recent gloomy weather dampen this holiday season.
"The weather doesn't affect me; I'm just bundled up inside," Morgan said.
As far as grabbing gifts goes, he said he's going to skip the shopping scramble this year and wait until after the holidays.
"I'm going to wait for the Christmas sales to go on, and then I'll start shopping," Morgan said.