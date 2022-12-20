Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

This image posted by Caltrans District 1 shows a road closure on California State Route 211 at Fernbridge, a 1,320-foot-long (402.3 m) concrete arch bridge that spans the Eel River near Fortuna, Calif., in Humboldt County. The bridge is closed while they conduct a safety inspection checking for possible seismic damage. Officials say a strong earthquake in Northern California has cut off power to thousands and damaged roads and homes. No injuries have been reported in the magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Tuesday near Ferndale. That's a small community over 200 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific Coast. (Caltrans District 1 via AP)