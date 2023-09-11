Major crash stops traffic on Highway 99 between Monroe and Junction City

MONROE, Ore. – A crash has shut down traffic on Highway 99 between Monroe and Junction City, firefighters confirmed.
Dispatch records show a major traffic collision was reported on Highway 99 near Schultz Road and Benton Lane Park at about 11:49 a.m. on September 11. Monroe Fire Department, Junction City Fire Department, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to the scene. Fire officials with JCFD said the highway was closed, and that a Life Flight helicopter was dispatched to the crash to retrieve at least one person.
Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said the closure may extend for several hours, and a detour is available on Schultz Road. Travelers are still advised to find an alternate route.
This is a developing situation, and details are still coming to light. Stick with KEZI 9 News for more information as it becomes available.