...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue
through much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is
expected to settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through
Thursday. Gale force wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the
outer waters beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday evening. There is a low probability of storm force gusts
over the outer waters Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters.
Combined seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer
waters early Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas
around 20 feet are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances,
with potential breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST
TUESDAY NIGHT...


* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 15
to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Major rise in vehicle break-ins at Mt. Pisgah Park

  • Updated
  • 0

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The amount of reported vehicle break-ins at Mt. Pisgah Park more than tripled over the second half of last year, according to Lane County Sheriff's office.

Pisgah

Data shows there were a total of 11 reported incidents during the first half of 2022, with nearly 40 over the final six months. Sergeant Tom Speldrich said his team is looking into possible causes and solutions for the increase.

Devon Ashbridge, the Public Information Officer for Lane County said the majority of the Mt. Pisgah thefts happen at the entrance lot of the park, near Seavey Loop Road.

As law enforcement continues to look for answers, she said park management will work to install cameras at the high traffic-areas of the park. That project is scheduled to be complete by the end of the Spring.

Both Ashbridge and Sgt. Speldrich advise park visitors to remove all of their valuable items before leaving the vehicle unattended.

“We encourage people to be very cautious about what they have in their vehicles if they’re going to really be parking them in any public place, including out at our parks,” Ashbridge said. 

Though many of the thefts are smash-and-grabs, she said it is still best to double check your doors and windows.

"Make sure windows and doors are closed, don't leave valuables in the vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle,” she said. 

Ashbridge said data shows an overall uptick in break-ins in the county as a whole.

 

 

