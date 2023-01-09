Major rise in vehicle break-ins at Mt. Pisgah Park

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The amount of reported vehicle break-ins at Mt. Pisgah Park more than tripled over the second half of last year, according to Lane County Sheriff's office.
Data shows there were a total of 11 reported incidents during the first half of 2022, with nearly 40 over the final six months. Sergeant Tom Speldrich said his team is looking into possible causes and solutions for the increase.
Devon Ashbridge, the Public Information Officer for Lane County said the majority of the Mt. Pisgah thefts happen at the entrance lot of the park, near Seavey Loop Road.
As law enforcement continues to look for answers, she said park management will work to install cameras at the high traffic-areas of the park. That project is scheduled to be complete by the end of the Spring.
Both Ashbridge and Sgt. Speldrich advise park visitors to remove all of their valuable items before leaving the vehicle unattended.
“We encourage people to be very cautious about what they have in their vehicles if they’re going to really be parking them in any public place, including out at our parks,” Ashbridge said.
Though many of the thefts are smash-and-grabs, she said it is still best to double check your doors and windows.
"Make sure windows and doors are closed, don't leave valuables in the vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle,” she said.
Ashbridge said data shows an overall uptick in break-ins in the county as a whole.