Making way for a new and improved fire station

LEBANON, Ore.- Lebanon Fire District officials celebrated the official groundbreaking for their new station Tuesday while fire crews work from temporary offices and a garage.
The new site is located at 12th and Oak Street, and will replace the original fire station that was built in the 1970s. The previous fire station was demolished in October 2022.
Chief Joseph Rodondi feels there is a lot to look forward to. He said it'll be a hub not just for those who work at the station, but also the entire community. The new station will have a community room, men and women's bathrooms, and much more.
Rodondi said this new station is all thanks to a bond measure passed by voters back in 2019.
"With all of the expansion of calls and our apparatus and all the different men and women we have working the fire service that no longer fits our needs," Rodondi said.
With the construction comes a lot of noise for homes surrounding the site.
Rodondi said people should expect construction to wrap up in just about a year.
"Construction on the first part of the project, we should have the station built at about this time next year, they're anticipating about a year," he said.
Rodondi said operations should run as normal during the construction.
"Our services have not reduced, staffing is the same number of folks working on a daily basis, and that hasn't changed," he said.
For a better view of what Station 31 will look like, you can go to the Lebanon Fire District website.