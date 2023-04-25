Man accused of arson sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who allegedly set a fire at a TJ Maxx back in 2022 to provide a distraction for his girlfriend’s shoplifting has been sentenced to prison time for arson, according to the Eugene Police Department.
EPD said that at 9:53 p.m. on May 23, 2022, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshals responded to a reported arson at the TJ Maxx at 235 Coburg Road. Police said the Fire Marshals investigated the scene along with EPD arson investigators and patrol officers, and identified Zachary Everett Oberle, 34, as the suspect in the arson. Police said Oberle likely lit the fire to give his girlfriend to shoplift from the store, and the fire caused more than $92,000 in damages.
Eugene police said an officer spotted Oberle’s girlfriend on November 15, and shortly afterwards found and arrested Oberle himself on some preexisting warrants that he had. EPD said they later served a search warrant at Oberle’s girlfriend’s apartment and recovered some of the stolen property.
On April 14, Oberle pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief. EPD said Oberle was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, the maximum sentence for his crimes, after the defense argued for a sentence of probation.