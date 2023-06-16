Man accused of domestic abuse and child sex abuse to be sentenced

EUGENE, Ore. – A man arrested and charged with multiple counts of domestic and child sex abuse last month will be sentenced at the end of this month, according to court records.
Court documents show that Jay Lee Kerbow, 42, was arraigned on May 8 on felony counts of strangulation and menacing, both of which are considered domestic violence. Kerbow allegedly committed the crimes on May 6, court records said.
Court documents said that Kerbow was then arraigned on May 26 on two counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Kerbow allegedly engaged in sex acts with a child under 12 years of age and filmed the victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to court records.
Court documents said that a sentencing hearing for Kerbow is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 27.
A June 16 social media post encouraged people who wished to support the victims to visit Kerbow’s hearing dressed in red.