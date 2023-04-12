Man accused of fatally stabbing Portland cab driver had been released from Coos County Jail days earlier, Coos County Sheriff says.

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man facing a charge of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing a cab driver in Portland on Sunday had been released from the Coos County Jail in accordance with Oregon law less than a week earlier, the Coos County Sheriff reported.
As KGW reported earlier this week, according to Portland police, they responded to a reported stabbing at 6:40 p.m. on April 9 to find a cab driver had been stabbed to death near the intersection of southeast Washington Street and Water Avenue in Portland. Portland police said Moses Lopez, 30, was arrested shortly afterwards and sent to the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to Coos County Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio, Lopez had been arrested by the North Bend Police Department in Coos County on April 3 on charges unrelated to the stabbing in Portland. The Coos County Sheriff said Lopez was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. According to the Sheriff, Lopez was released from jail shortly afterwards as per Senate Bill 48, on several conditions including but not limited to not possessing weapons and showing up for a court date. The Sheriff said Lopez missed that court date and apparently went north.
According to Sheriff Fabrizio, Oregon Senate Bill 48 was enacted by the Oregon Legislature in 2021 to “reduce the reliance on security release and provide statewide guidance for local pretrial release.” According to the law codified by the bill, a “standing pretrial release order” is in place for specific crimes. Those release orders fall into three categories: subject to release on own recognizance, subject to release with special conditions for that release, and not eligible for release until arraignment. The Coos County Sheriff said Lopez’s charges in Coos County fell under the first two categories, leading to his conditional release.