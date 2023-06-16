Man accused of firing gun and hitting Sweet Home elementary school arrested

SWEET HOME, Ore. – A man accused of firing a gun and hitting a nearby elementary school was arrested and jailed on Wednesday immediately after being released from a mental health hold, the Sweet Home Police Department reported.
Back in the morning of March 19, 2023, an officer with the Sweet Home Police Department responded to the area of Quince Street and 54th Avenue near Foster Elementary School for a report of a gunshot, and then for a report of a person having a mental health crisis. The SHPD said that after the man was taken into protective custody, an investigation showed that he was most likely the person who fired the shot. A later search of his house and the surrounding area revealed several bullet holes in his window, and a few holes in the upper part of Foster Elementary School’s structure.
The Sweet Home School District said police had informed them about the damage, and said there was no threat or physical risk to the school, its staff or its students. The school district said student safety is their top priority, and that the gunshots happened on a Sunday when no one was at school. Even so, many Sweet Home residents were upset, saying SHPD and the school district failed to inform them of the incident in a timely manner. Many parents of students at Foster Elementary School said they hadn’t heard of the March incident until late April.
On June 14, Sweet Home police reported the man who had fired the shots, identified as David Picray, 74, had been arrested. SHPD said Picray was released from a mental health hold and sent to his home near Foster Elementary School, where he met a waiting police officer who arrested him and sent him to the Linn County Jail. Police said Picray was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. SHPD said the Sweet Home School District was informed of Picray’s arrest.