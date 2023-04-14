Man accused of murdering Pleasant Hill woman pleads guilty

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- A man who allegedly murdered a woman and shot her husband in the head has pleaded guilty to charges including first-degree murder, the Lane County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to the D.A.’s office, at about 6:30 a.m. on August 9, 2021, law enforcement officers with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to a reported homicide at a house on Highway 58 in Pleasant Hill. Deputies said that when they arrived, they found Caelen Ann Bosisto, 30, shot dead in her home. Her husband, Staton Ryan Bosisto, was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

At the time of the incident, a family member confirmed the couple had a 2-month-old baby which was present in the home. The child was not injured.

Officials said that law enforcement officers on the scene spotted Andrew Paul Geronimi, then 34, armed with a handgun in the bushes near the home. Geronimi was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree burglary.

According to the Lane County D.A., Geronimi appeared in court on April 14 and pleaded guilty to all charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 28. He faces life in prison for the first-degree murder charge.