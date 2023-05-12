Man accused of murdering unhoused woman found fit to stand trial

EUGENE, Ore. – The 18-year-old driver accused of running over a homeless woman’s tent back in September 2022, killing her, has been found fit to stand trial after questions were raised about his mental state.

On September 8, 2022, officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to Highway 99, where a driver had hit a tent on the shoulder of the road, seriously injuring one occupant and killing Amber Mark, another occupant. Police said the driver, later identified as Anthony Charles Rodeen, 18, was arrested in a parking lot down the highway with some involvement from bystanders. Rodeen stands charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of felony hit and run.

As the justice system proceeded, Rodeen’s attorney filed a request to find him unfit to stand trial. Rodeen’s attorney said that when she visited him in the hospital, he was manic and unable to hold a conversation. Court documents showed that a forensic psychologist who met Rodeen shortly after the attorney’s visit also found him unfit to proceed with his trial.

New court documents show that the assessment of the attorney and psychologist may have changed. According to court documents, the psychologist found Rodeen’s mental state has improved considerably thanks to psychotropic medication that he has received while in jail. As such, the court has denied the defense’s motion to determine fitness, meaning Rodeen is considered fit to proceed with his trial.