Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, seek air-conditioned locations if
possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Man accused of murdering unhoused woman found fit to stand trial

EUGENE, Ore. – The 18-year-old driver accused of running over a homeless woman’s tent back in September 2022, killing her, has been found fit to stand trial after questions were raised about his mental state.

On September 8, 2022, officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to Highway 99, where a driver had hit a tent on the shoulder of the road, seriously injuring one occupant and killing Amber Mark, another occupant. Police said the driver, later identified as Anthony Charles Rodeen, 18, was arrested in a parking lot down the highway with some involvement from bystanders. Rodeen stands charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of felony hit and run.

As the justice system proceeded, Rodeen’s attorney filed a request to find him unfit to stand trial. Rodeen’s attorney said that when she visited him in the hospital, he was manic and unable to hold a conversation. Court documents showed that a forensic psychologist who met Rodeen shortly after the attorney’s visit also found him unfit to proceed with his trial.

New court documents show that the assessment of the attorney and psychologist may have changed. According to court documents, the psychologist found Rodeen’s mental state has improved considerably thanks to psychotropic medication that he has received while in jail. As such, the court has denied the defense’s motion to determine fitness, meaning Rodeen is considered fit to proceed with his trial.

