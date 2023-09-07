Man accused of murdering unhoused woman in tent to be sentenced

EUGENE, Ore. – A 19-year-old accused of striking and killing a homeless woman in a tent with his car in 2022 will face sentencing for charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree attempted murder on Friday, court documents show.

Back on September 8, 2022, Oregon State Police responded to reports that a vehicle had run over an occupied tent on Highway 99 and struck another person. Troopers said the driver, Anthony Charles Rodeen, then 18, was arrested in a parking lot further down the highway with some involvement from bystanders. The person in the tent, later identified as Amber Mark, 42, had been killed in the collision, police said.

On September 6, after court proceedings that involved questions of Rodeen’s mental fitness to stand trial, Rodeen’s attorney submitted a “petition to consent to be found guilty” for charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree attempted murder, court documents show. Court documents show that doctors found Rodeen was suffering from severe bipolar disorder on September 8, and was not capable of comprehending the criminality of his actions at the time.

Rodeen is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on September 8, 2023, one year to the day after the incident. Court documents show Rodeen may be committed to the Oregon State Hospital for up to 20 years if found guilty.