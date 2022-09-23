 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.Seas 4 to 6
ft at 13 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out
60 NM.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to midnight PDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Man accused of murdering unhoused woman may be unfit to stand trial

EUGENE, Ore. -- Anthony Rodeen, the 18-year-old driver who police say ran over a homeless woman’s tent on September 8, killing her, may be unfit to stand trial according to court documents.

Eugene police say Rodeen ran over Amber Mark’s tent on September 8 while she was inside. He then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile, hitting another person, police said. Rodeen is facing several charges, including second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, assault, and hit and run.

However, according to documents filed by Rodeen’s attorney, she is asking the court to find Rodeen unfit to stand trial. Court documents show that she wants Lane County Behavioral Health to place him in the community or have him taken to Oregon State Hospital.

Rodeen’s attorney says that when she visited him in the hospital, he was under psychiatric care. She said he was manic and she was unable to have a conversation with him. Rodeen’s attorney goes on to say that when she later visited him in jail, he was still showing signs of mania and she still could not have a conversation with him. Court documents show that on Monday, a forensic psychologist met with Rodeen and found him unfit to proceed in the justice system. Court documents show the state is not objecting to the findings.

