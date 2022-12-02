 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
PST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 10 seconds and
south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 12 ft
at 7 to 8 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up
to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 5 to 8 ft
at 7 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until midnight PST tonight. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Man accused of online sexual corruption of a minor, Winston Police Department reports

  • Updated
Police lights

WINSTON, Ore. -- A man is in jail Wednesday after allegedly attempting to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for sex on social media, the Winston Police Department said.

According to WPD, they received a tip on May 26 that an adult man was speaking with a minor over social media. WPD said officers investigated, and identified the man as Dayton Foster, 22, of White City, and confirmed that he was attempting to solicit sex from an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Police said they travelled from Winston to White City on December 1, arrested Foster, and sent him to the Douglas County Jail.

A Douglas County Court affidavit signed by a WPD officer shows that Foster did not actually communicate with 14-year-old girl in the incident he was arrested for. Instead, court documents state that Foster believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl, but was in fact talking with a WPD officer posing as a minor on social media. Court documents say Foster sent sexually explicit photos and asked for oral and anal sex several times, all while apparently believing he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl.

Foster is charged with luring a minor and second-degree online sexual corruption of a minor.

