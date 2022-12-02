Man accused of online sexual corruption of a minor, Winston Police Department reports

WINSTON, Ore. -- A man is in jail Wednesday after allegedly attempting to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for sex on social media, the Winston Police Department said.
According to WPD, they received a tip on May 26 that an adult man was speaking with a minor over social media. WPD said officers investigated, and identified the man as Dayton Foster, 22, of White City, and confirmed that he was attempting to solicit sex from an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Police said they travelled from Winston to White City on December 1, arrested Foster, and sent him to the Douglas County Jail.
A Douglas County Court affidavit signed by a WPD officer shows that Foster did not actually communicate with 14-year-old girl in the incident he was arrested for. Instead, court documents state that Foster believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl, but was in fact talking with a WPD officer posing as a minor on social media. Court documents say Foster sent sexually explicit photos and asked for oral and anal sex several times, all while apparently believing he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl.
Foster is charged with luring a minor and second-degree online sexual corruption of a minor.