Man accused of strangling child to be held until trial

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man charged with assault and strangulation will not be released from jail until at least their trials are over, the Lane County District Attorney’s Office said today.
According to the Lane County D.A., the Springfield Police Department responded to a report of an injured child on June 24, 2022. The D.A. said that when they arrived they found a child with injuries to their face and neck and arrested Dustin Peter Banks, 43, after investigating the cause. Banks was charged with second-degree assault and strangulation.
The District Attorney says they filed a motion to deny Banks’ release while awaiting trial for the crimes he was accused of. According to the D.A.’s office, a judge granted the motion on July 13, and Banks will be held in custody until the case is resolved. The D.A. said the judge found clear and convincing evidence that Banks would pose a threat to the victim if he was released.
Banks’ next court hearing is set for August 10.