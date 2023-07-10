Man accused of trespassing in downtown Eugene arrested on multiple charges

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities said a man who allegedly attacked a downtown Eugene building tenant on Friday afternoon also fought police as they arrested him.
Eugene police responded to a reported trespasser at 12:10 p.m. on July 7 in the 700 block of Willamette Street. A suspect, identified as Markus Sterling Fletcher, 48, was seen shoving items through a mail slot, authorities said. Police said that when confronted by a tenant of the building, Fletcher lunged at and struck the victim with his belongings, police said.
Authorities said when police spotted and attempted to place Fletcher under arrest near West 7th and Willamette streets, Fletcher led them on a short foot chase before the officers detained him. Fletcher kicked at the officers as they put him in handcuffs, police said. Eugene police said the officers sustained minor injuries.
Fletcher was arrested and charged with harassment, menacing, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and escaping from custody, along with previous warrants, authorities said. Police said Fletcher was transported to the Lane County Jail, where he remains in custody.