Man allegedly threatened another at gunpoint in parking space dispute, deputies said

LAKESIDE, Ore. – A Lakeside man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening another man at gunpoint during an argument over a parking space, authorities said.
Coos County sheriff’s officials said deputies responded at about 5:17 p.m. on June 11 to a 911 call concerning an argument between two men in the parking lot of McKay’s Market. The man who allegedly threatened the victim had left the scene before the deputies arrived, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said the victim provided a vehicle description and a deputy located and conducted a traffic stop on the suspect, who they identified as Justin Gauvain, 45, of Lakeside.
Sheriff’s officials said that the conflict began over Gauvain’s vehicle being parked partially in a restricted parking spot. The victim asked Gauvain to move his vehicle so he could safely park his own vehicle in the spot, which escalated into a heated argument, authorities said. CCSO officials said that as the victim attempted to go inside the store, Gauvain allegedly approached and continued to yell at him.
Authorities said the victim retrieved a shovel from his vehicle as a means of self-defense. The two men continued to argue until the victim returned the shovel to his vehicle and again tried to enter the store, deputies said.
Sheriff’s officials said Gauvain then retrieved a pistol from his vehicle that he allegedly pointed at the victim’s chest, and said, “Now what?” The victim backed away, and again grabbed the shovel from his vehicle before attempting to enter the store again, deputies said. Authorities said Gauvain then grabbed a baseball bat from his vehicle and allegedly struck the driver’s side mirror of the victim’s vehicle.
Both men were separated prior to the arrival of deputies, Coo County sheriff’s officials said. Following the deputies’ investigation, Gauvain was arrested and charged with two counts of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct, and second-degree criminal mischief, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said the gun was seized as evidence.
Gauvain was transported to the Coos County Jail, but under the terms of Senate Bill 48, was released on the agreement he would appear in court at a later date and under the conditions he would not contact the victim and not possess firearms or ammunition, authorities said.