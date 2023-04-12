Man armed with knife charged with assault and criminal mischief, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man armed with a knife who allegedly assaulted two family members was arrested on early Tuesday morning after a brief struggle with Eugene police officers, authorities said.
Police said they responded to a 911 call at 2:28 a.m. from a home in the Maxwell Road area. A heated dispute and a woman screaming could be heard on the call, authorities said.
Police were told a suspect, identified as Joshua Nicholas Maskal, 30, had allegedly thrown one landscaping rock into a vehicle and another rock through a window outside the residence. Police said they were told Maskal was armed with a kitchen knife and had threatened to fight with responding officers.
Authorities said Maskal was holding a knife and ran from police officers when they confronted him at the home. Following a brief pursuit, one officer fired a 40mm sponge round which caused Maskal to drop the knife and fall to the ground, police said.
A taser was then deployed while police gave verbal commands to Maskal, who was sitting on the ground, authorities said. Police took away the knife and arrested Maskal after he briefly struggled with officers, police officials said.
Eugene police officials said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and no officers were injured in the incident.
Maskal was charged with felony fourth-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mischief, authorities said. Maskal was transported to the Lane County Jail.