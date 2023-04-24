Man arrested, accused of armed robbery at Pleasant Hill coffee shop

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man is facing several charges in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Lane County after being arrested on Sunday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1 p.m. on April 23, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at a coffee shop on Highway 58 in Pleasant Hill. An employee told deputies that a man had pointed a gun at her and demanded all the money in the register. When he got the money, the suspect left in a purple Ford Taurus, the LCSO said.
The LCSO said the Taurus was spotted by a Junction City police officer on Highway 99 east at about 2:30 p.m., and deputies were able to catch the occupants as they pulled into a driveway further down the highway. The LCSO said the occupants of the vehicle were detained without incident, including the man who allegedly pointed the gun at the employee.
The man, identified as Brian Keith Gifford, 40, of Klamath Falls, was arrested for first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Deputies said he was sent to the Lane County Jail.