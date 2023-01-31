Man arrested after alleged assault with frying pan

MAPLETON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Monday night after allegedly attacking his own father with a frying pan, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
The LCSO said they heard multiple calls about a dispute on Maple Avenue in Mapleton just after 7:30 p.m. on January 30, with one caller saying they overheard gunshots during the dispute. Deputies said they went to the scene and spoke with Steen Joseph Hardy, 23. The LCSO said Hardt told deputies he had gotten into an argument with his father, and had struck him in the head with a frying pan and a replica firearm.
Deputies said they found a man in the home with a cut on his head that seemed to have been caused when he was hit by something, as well as a broken cast-iron frying pan and a broken replica firearm. Deputies said they did not find any evidence that any gun was fired during the dispute.
The LCSO said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. Hardt was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges including second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.