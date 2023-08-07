 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

Man arrested after allegedly breaking into business, attacking owner

  • Updated
  • 0
Coos County Sheriff's Office

COOS BAY, Ore. – Coos County sheriff’s officials said a Coos County man was arrested on Saturday evening after allegedly breaking into a local business and attacking the owner.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said they received a 911 report at about 5:52 p.m. on August 5 of a disturbance at a business south of Coos Bay on Highway 101. The caller told sheriff’s officials that he was attacked by a man who broke into his shop and then ran away, heading northbound on Highway 101, authorities said.

CCSO officials said the responding deputy located the suspect a short distance from the scene. The man, who identified himself to the deputy as “James, like in the bible,” was uncooperative and irate with the deputy, sheriff’s officials said. The suspect, later identified while being booked at the Coos County Jail as James A. Gibbs, Jr., 45, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, menacing, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Gibbs, Jr., is currently in custody at the Coos County Jail, according to authorities.

Tags

Recommended for you