Man arrested after allegedly breaking into business, attacking owner

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY... The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday. LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro area. Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions. The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. More information about air quality can be found at: www.lrapa.org www.oregonsmoke.org fire.airnow.gov