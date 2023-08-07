Man arrested after allegedly breaking into business, attacking owner

COOS BAY, Ore. – Coos County sheriff’s officials said a Coos County man was arrested on Saturday evening after allegedly breaking into a local business and attacking the owner.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said they received a 911 report at about 5:52 p.m. on August 5 of a disturbance at a business south of Coos Bay on Highway 101. The caller told sheriff’s officials that he was attacked by a man who broke into his shop and then ran away, heading northbound on Highway 101, authorities said.
CCSO officials said the responding deputy located the suspect a short distance from the scene. The man, who identified himself to the deputy as “James, like in the bible,” was uncooperative and irate with the deputy, sheriff’s officials said. The suspect, later identified while being booked at the Coos County Jail as James A. Gibbs, Jr., 45, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, menacing, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Gibbs, Jr., is currently in custody at the Coos County Jail, according to authorities.