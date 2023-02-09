Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, assaulting resident

BANDON, Ore. -- A man who allegedly broke into a house and hit the resident in the head with a metal pipe early Wednesday morning is in jail after police found and arrested him, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the CCSO, a deputy responded to a home on Two Mile Lane south of Bandon at about 12:37 a.m. on February 8 after an assault in progress was reported at the location. The CCSO said the deputy spoke with the victim at the location, who told him the suspect had broken into their home by prying open a door with a metal pipe. Once inside, according to the victim, the suspect, later identified as Andrew R Davee, 35, threatened him with the pipe before hitting him in the head with it. The CCSO said the victim had a visible injury on his head, but declined to receive medical treatment.
According to the CCSO, Davee had left the scene before the deputy had arrived. The deputy said he searched the surrounding area, but was unable to find Davee and filled out a probable cause warrant for Davee’s arrest. The CCSO said Davee was spotted later that day by an officer from the Bandon Police Department, and taken into custody without incident.
Court records show Davee stands charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree criminal mischief.