Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and
south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST
this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to
10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, assaulting resident

  • Updated
  • 0
Coos County Sheriff's Office

BANDON, Ore. -- A man who allegedly broke into a house and hit the resident in the head with a metal pipe early Wednesday morning is in jail after police found and arrested him, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the CCSO, a deputy responded to a home on Two Mile Lane south of Bandon at about 12:37 a.m. on February 8 after an assault in progress was reported at the location. The CCSO said the deputy spoke with the victim at the location, who told him the suspect had broken into their home by prying open a door with a metal pipe. Once inside, according to the victim, the suspect, later identified as Andrew R Davee, 35, threatened him with the pipe before hitting him in the head with it. The CCSO said the victim had a visible injury on his head, but declined to receive medical treatment.

According to the CCSO, Davee had left the scene before the deputy had arrived. The deputy said he searched the surrounding area, but was unable to find Davee and filled out a probable cause warrant for Davee’s arrest. The CCSO said Davee was spotted later that day by an officer from the Bandon Police Department, and taken into custody without incident.

Court records show Davee stands charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree criminal mischief.

