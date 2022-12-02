Man arrested after allegedly fighting with police, K-9

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who allegedly attempted to break into a vehicle is in jail after fighting with police officers and a police dog on Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said.
According to EPD, officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into a car on Pachysandra Place just before 1 a.m. on December 1. Police said the suspect seemed to have been prowling up and down the street and going to several houses. EPD said an officer saw the suspect, later identified as Gabriel Aaron Vansteenwyk, 26, in a vehicle, but the suspect allegedly ran away on foot when he spotted the officer.
EPD said they asked for and received a police dog unit from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office to assist. EPD said the K-9 crew was able to find Vansteenwyk in a backyard, but Vansteenwyk physically fought with the dog, and several EPD officers and LCSO deputies. Police did confirm that he was successfully taken into custody.
Police say Vansteenwyk was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, then sent to the Lane County Jail. He faces charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a burglary tool or theft device, and second-degree criminal mischief.