Man arrested after allegedly hitting brother with socket wrench

WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was jailed Friday after allegedly hitting his brother in the head with a socket wrench, Winston Police Department said.
According to Winston police, they responded to a reported domestic disturbance on northwest Bree Drive at about 2:56 p.m. on December 9. Police said they arrived to find two brothers had gotten into a fight, and one was bleeding from the head. Police said the suspect, Andrew Taber, 24, had hit his brother in the head with a socket wrench.
Police said the brother who had been hit chose not to go to the hospital. Police report that Taber was arrested and sent to the Douglas County Jail with a charge of second-degree assault.