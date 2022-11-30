Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman, leading police on car chase

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and leading police on a car chase while intoxicated, Eugene Police Department reported.
According to EPD, officers responded to a reported armed dispute between a man and a woman in the Santa Clara area at about 8:36 p.m. on November 29. Police said the man, later identified as Thomas Odell Adams, 47, of Elmira, allegedly pointed a gun at the woman, and she was no longer responding to 911 operators. Police said they rushed to the scene, but were told the man had left in a Dodge Charger, intoxicated and armed with a handgun, shortly before they arrived.
Police said a sergeant spotted Adams’ car as it turned onto Beltline Highway from River Road, but the suspect sped off to try to evade the police. Officers said they chose to give chase due to the circumstances and nature of the call. Police said that after pursuing Adams along west 11th Avenue, Highway 126, and Ellmaker Road east of Veneta, officers were able to forcibly stop the vehicle and pin it in place. Police said Adams refused to cooperate with their commands, and they had to break a window to see and talk to him.
Police said Adams was eventually arrested at about 9:03 p.m. Police said the Dodge Charger was found to have been stolen from another county and had switched license plates. Police also said they found the gun allegedly used in the incident. Adams was sent to the Lane County Jail on charges of menacing, coercion, being a felon in possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony eluding the police, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.