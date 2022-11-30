 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

Snow showers expected tonight through the Thursday morning
commute in the lowlands of the lower Columbia, Portland-
Vancouver Metro area, and the Central and Southern Willamette
Valley. Snow will be spotty in nature, and will be combined with
rain through most locations. Some areas, especially those above
500 ft, may see minor accumulations while others will see no snow.
While accumulation may not be heavy, be sure to travel with care
as roads may still be slick in spots.


You can find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1. For
Oregon, visit www.tripcheck.com, and for Washington
www.wsdot.com/travel.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman, leading police on car chase

  • Updated
  • 0
eugene police

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and leading police on a car chase while intoxicated, Eugene Police Department reported.

According to EPD, officers responded to a reported armed dispute between a man and a woman in the Santa Clara area at about 8:36 p.m. on November 29. Police said the man, later identified as Thomas Odell Adams, 47, of Elmira, allegedly pointed a gun at the woman, and she was no longer responding to 911 operators. Police said they rushed to the scene, but were told the man had left in a Dodge Charger, intoxicated and armed with a handgun, shortly before they arrived.

Police said a sergeant spotted Adams’ car as it turned onto Beltline Highway from River Road, but the suspect sped off to try to evade the police. Officers said they chose to give chase due to the circumstances and nature of the call. Police said that after pursuing Adams along west 11th Avenue, Highway 126, and Ellmaker Road east of Veneta, officers were able to forcibly stop the vehicle and pin it in place. Police said Adams refused to cooperate with their commands, and they had to break a window to see and talk to him.

Police said Adams was eventually arrested at about 9:03 p.m. Police said the Dodge Charger was found to have been stolen from another county and had switched license plates. Police also said they found the gun allegedly used in the incident. Adams was sent to the Lane County Jail on charges of menacing, coercion, being a felon in possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony eluding the police, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.

Tags

Recommended for you