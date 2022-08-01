Man arrested after allegedly shooting a passerby in rural Lane County

MOHAWK, Ore. -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a random person on a country road with a shotgun while they were driving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
On July 31, just before 9 p.m., LCSO deputies responded to a reported shooting McGowan Creek Road, officials said. Deputies said they were told by the 29-year-old victim that he and his vehicle were shot several times by birdshot from a shotgun while driving on the road. Officials say that even though the victim took numerous hits, including to the face, he was able to get away from the shooter and drive to meet paramedics responding to the incident. The LCSO says the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
The LCSO says deputies began searching the area, and found a man walking along the road between milepost 7 and milepost 8. Deputies say the person, identified as Cody Michael Hays, 31, claimed his vehicle had run out of gas and denied involvement in the shooting or owning a shotgun. Deputies go on to say that when Hays’ vehicle was discovered a short distance away with a shotgun clearly visible inside, Hays stopped talking to them.
The LCSO says deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, recovered the shotgun and several birdshot shells, and discovered the weapon was stolen. Hays was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Hays remains in custody as of August 1.