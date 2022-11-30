 Skip to main content
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing his father, law enforcement says

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his father in the abdomen with a knife, according to the Cottage Grove Police Department and Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials said CGPD responded to a reported stabbing at a house on Eighth Street just before 3 p.m. on November 29. Police said they arrived to find a man in front of the house who had suffered a stab wound in his abdomen. Investigators said they found the victim’s adult son, Evan Clark Smith, 31, inside the residence, and found that he had allegedly used a knife to stab his father.

Officials said both the victim and Smith were taken to a nearby hospital. Smith was later arrested, sent to the Lane County Jail, and charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and harassment.

