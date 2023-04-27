Man arrested after attempting to elude deputy, CCSO officials say

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after eluding a deputy who attempted to initiate a traffic stop on him in an alley, authorities said.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office authorities said a deputy on patrol in Coos Bay at 1:50 p.m. on April 25 spotted Jayson Bridges, 46, driving a car downtown. The deputy knew Bridges had his driver’s license suspended from previous contacts, CCSO officials said.
The deputy tried to catch up to Bridges, who allegedly attempted to elude the deputy in an alleyway, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said the deputy then attempted to stop Bridges in the alley’s opposite end.
When Bridges saw the deputy, he allegedly shifted into reverse and backed out of the alley at a high rate of speed, CCSO officials said. Sheriff’s authorities said the deputy ran after the vehicle, commanding Bridges to stop his vehicle.
The deputy detained Bridges in the parking lot of Les Schwab where he issued Bridges several citations for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and careless driving, CCSO said.
Authorities said the deputy contacted Bridges’ probation officer, who placed a detainer on Bridges for violating his probation.
Bridges was then arrested on this detainer and transported to the Reedsport Police Department Jail, where he is currently in custody.