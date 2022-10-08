Man arrested after barricade scene in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police arrested a male suspect in his 60's Saturday morning after a barricade situation at the Jackson's Auto Care on the 600 block of West 6th Avenue.
Officers got the call around 10 a.m. and responded to the area within 10 minutes.
Police said the man got inside the building, lit a fire and barricaded in a small room with the fire. The man had reportedly used cabinets and a refrigerator to barricade.
Police said officers dismantled the door frame and used a police K9 to take the suspect into custody.
There was smoke and window damage in front of the building as well as water damage to a number of auto manuals.
Police estimate the amount of damage to be tens of thousands of dollars.
The suspect is facing burglary, criminal mischief, arson and theft charges.