Man arrested after crash kills bicyclist

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested after running over a bicyclist and driving away last night, according to the Eugene Police Department.
Just before 11 p.m. last night, July 11, an Oregon State Police trooper responded to a report of a fatal crash with a bicycle and vehicle near Royal Avenue and Green Hill Road, the EPD said. Police say the victim was a 19-year-old male. It was reported that the vehicle left the scene after hitting the bicyclist, the EPD added.
Eugene police said the EPD Major Collision Investigation team was dispatched to the scene and worked with OSP to find the suspect and the vehicle. The investigation was turned over to Eugene police at this point. Police say the suspect’s truck was found at the suspect’s home and the suspect, later identified as Joshua Kane Mellow, 37, was found by police nearby shortly after midnight.
Mellow was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter, felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, felony hit-and-run, and driving while suspended.