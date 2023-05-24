Man arrested after crashing car following chase, deputies say

LAKESIDE, Ore. – An Oakridge man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after crashing his car while fleeing from a Coos County deputy, authorities said.
Coos County sheriff’s officials said a deputy on patrol in Lakeside observed a suspicious vehicle turn onto Airport Road from Highway 101 in Lakeside at about 12:06 p.m. on May 24. When the deputy pulled out behind the car, a red Cadillac, its driver immediately took off at a high rate of speed, CCSO said.
The deputy tried to stop the vehicle by activating his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle, a red Cadillac, slid sideways onto Sarah Lane and became stuck in a ditch, authorities said. CCSO officials said the driver, Michael J. Esposito, 47, of Oakridge, has several outstanding warrants from Marion County.
Sheriff’s officials said an investigation led to Esposito being arrested on the warrants and cited for driving while suspended and careless driving. He was transported to the Coos County Jail where he remains in custody, authorities said. Deputies said the vehicle was removed from the location.
CCSO officials said that Esposito will also be referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s office for additional crimes that preceded the traffic stop.