Man arrested after DUII crash in Springfield

Rodney McElhone

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A 22-year-old man is in custody after Springfield Police said he crashed into another car while driving under the influence.

Police have identified the man as Rodney McElhone.

Suspect Car

Crews responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Q Street.

Police said the suspect driver ran away on foot and the female driver of the other car was taken to the hospital.

They said a worker at a nearby market called police after the suspect reportedly came in saying he had been in an accident.

Police were then able to locate the suspect on 7th and Centennial.

McElhone is facing charges of DUII and potentially other crimes, police said.

Police said both cars in the crash were totaled.

