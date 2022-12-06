Man arrested after emergency notification, SWAT team deployment, Eugene police report

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after police had to deploy a SWAT team to coax him out of his apartment Tuesday night, the Eugene Police Department reported.
According to EPD, officers heard a report of a physical dispute between a man and a woman at about 7:42 p.m. on December 5 at an apartment on Roosevelt Bouleveard. Officers said they arrived to that the woman had left the apartment, but they established probable cause to arrest the man for domestic assault. However, police said that the man came out of the apartment, saw officers, and went back inside and refused to come out.
Police said the man, Andrew Tyler Strong, 34, refused to answer his phone but communicated through the door. EPD said an officer attempted to negotiate with Stone for a while, but police said Stone eventually escalated the situation by declaring that he had a semi-automatic rifle. Police say Stone had threatened to attack or kill officers and their families in the past.
According to EPD, an emergency notification was issued at about 9:54 p.m. telling nearby residents to shelter in place in order to make the arrest safer for everyone, including Strong. EPD also called out a SWAT team, the Crisis Negotiation Team, and Drone Team. Despite all this, police say Strong still refused to talk to them, and only came into custody when police used gas and pepper balls to force Strong out of his apartment.
EPD says Strong was arrested without further incident and taken to the Lane County Jail at about 11:15 p.m. He is currently charged with fourth-degree assault in relation to the Abuse Prevention Act.