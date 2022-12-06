 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 10 seconds and south winds 20 to 30
kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Man arrested after emergency notification, SWAT team deployment, Eugene police report

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after police had to deploy a SWAT team to coax him out of his apartment Tuesday night, the Eugene Police Department reported.

According to EPD, officers heard a report of a physical dispute between a man and a woman at about 7:42 p.m. on December 5 at an apartment on Roosevelt Bouleveard. Officers said they arrived to that the woman had left the apartment, but they established probable cause to arrest the man for domestic assault. However, police said that the man came out of the apartment, saw officers, and went back inside and refused to come out.

Police said the man, Andrew Tyler Strong, 34, refused to answer his phone but communicated through the door. EPD said an officer attempted to negotiate with Stone for a while, but police said Stone eventually escalated the situation by declaring that he had a semi-automatic rifle. Police say Stone had threatened to attack or kill officers and their families in the past.

According to EPD, an emergency notification was issued at about 9:54 p.m. telling nearby residents to shelter in place in order to make the arrest safer for everyone, including Strong. EPD also called out a SWAT team, the Crisis Negotiation Team, and Drone Team. Despite all this, police say Strong still refused to talk to them, and only came into custody when police used gas and pepper balls to force Strong out of his apartment.

EPD says Strong was arrested without further incident and taken to the Lane County Jail at about 11:15 p.m. He is currently charged with fourth-degree assault in relation to the Abuse Prevention Act.

Tags

Recommended for you