Man arrested after fight, gunshots, Springfield police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man accused of getting into a fight and shooting at people over a stolen cat was arrested Thursday after police found his vehicle, according to the Springfield Police Department.
According to Springfield police, they were called out to a fight on G Street just before 3 p.m. on Monday, February 6. Police said that by the time they got there, several people who were allegedly involved in the fight had left the scene in a white Jeep. Witnesses to the incident described seeing a handgun in one individual’s waistband, according to police.
Then, on Tuesday, February 7, Springfield police said they were called to south E Street for a reported shooting. According to Springfield police, the individual seen with a gun on Monday, identified as Janeal Spencer, was helping his girlfriend and two other girls look for people regarding a stolen cat. Police said that when Spencer and his friends were asked to leave, a fight broke out, and Spencer allegedly drew a gun and fired four shots at the resident of the home. Police said all four shots missed the resident, hit the home, and missed the occupants inside the house.
Police said Spencer and the girls drove away. Then, on February 9, police said they spotted the white Jeep on Van Buren Street in Eugene. Spencer was tracked down and taken into custody. Police said Spencer is facing charges of first-degree attempted assault, menacing, reckless endangering, and unlawful use of a weapon.