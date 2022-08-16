Man arrested after firing shots in Eugene neighborhood, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in police custody after firing a handgun in a residential neighborhood and barricading himself in his home, Eugene Police Department said.
According to the EPD, they received several reports of gunshots in the 1700 block of Balboa Street at about 8:50 p.m. on August 15. Police say an investigation revealed the shots came from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, 50. Police say they attempted to contact Engel by phone and ask him to leave the home, but he refused.
Officials say Engel also had an unrelated search warrant against him that established probable cause for his arrest. As such, Eugene police say they decided to serve the warrant earlier than they had anticipated, and called in the Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team, crisis negotiation team, metro explosives disposal team, tactical dispatch and drone team.
Authorities said Engel refused multiple attempts to call him out of the house. Eventually, the SWAT team and drone team fired gas into the residence, forcing Engel to exit and allow himself to be arrested without further incident.
Police say a stolen handgun was recovered from the house. Engel was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering, and unlawful possession of fentanyl.