Man arrested after fleeing and fighting deputies, CCSO says

LAKESIDE, Ore. – A Coos County man with outstanding warrants was arrested Thursday evening after he ran from and then fought deputies during his arrest, authorities said.
Coos County sheriff’s officials said that deputies observed the man, identified as Richard D. Clemons, 44, walking on the side of Highway 101 near Airport Way at about 8:20 p.m. on May 25 while on patrol in Lakeside. Dispatch confirmed Clemons had outstanding warrants for his arrest, CCSO officials said.
According to court records, these misdemeanor warrants include charges of first- and second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and second-degree failing to appear in court.
Sheriff’s officials said that deputies contacted Clemons near Eel Creek Campground and attempted to arrest him. Clemons immediately ran away from the deputies and fought them when they caught up to him, requiring the use of a taser to subdue him, authorities said.
CCSO said Clemons was arrested on his outstanding warrants and charged additionally with second-degree escape and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody, authorities said.