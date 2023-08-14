Man arrested after lighting bonfire in wooded area of north Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Police arrested a man on Monday morning who they say started a fire in a wooded area of north Eugene, authorities said.
Eugene police officials said they received a 911 call at 9:49 a.m. on August 14 by a caller who reported seeing visible flames in a field near a pond in the area of Highway 99 and McDougal Lane. The Eugene Police Department and Eugene Springfield Fire responded, with police contacted a suspect, identified as Guy Vernon Aiken, 41, who was reported as feeding the fire, police said.
EPD said they arrested and charged Aiken with disorderly conduct for having started and actively maintained a large bonfire in a wooded area.
Police said with the Western Lane Fire District’s fire danger level currently at ‘extreme,’ campfires are prohibited. Eugene Springfield Fire said that most brush and grass fires are human-caused and preventable.
Tips for preventing fires from igniting include keeping vehicles off of dry grass, disposing of smoking materials in a fire-proof container and not tossing them on the ground or out of a moving vehicle, and checking weather conditions before using lawn mowers or other yard tools, according to fire officials. Authorities also said to never walk away from a cooking fire and be sure propane tank barbecue grills are closed and turned off when cooking is finished. Charcoal grills should be doused with water to fully extinguish the hot briquettes, fire officials said.
EPD officials said that with fire resources dispatched to wildland fires throughout the state, limited available resources may impact their ability to respond to additional fires.