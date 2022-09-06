 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening.


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley,
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade
Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East
Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph...locally
higher winds with gusts up to 50 mph in the Cascades.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Man arrested after ordering woman out of her own home, stealing car, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after forcing a woman out of her own home, stealing her car and resisting arrest, Eugene Police Department said.

Police say they received a call just before 3 p.m. on September 6 from a woman who claimed an unknown man had entered her home and ordered her to leave. Police say she left and called 911. When officers arrived with a K-9 unit, they found the home had been lightly burglarized, and the victim’s new Subaru was missing along with her keys and purse.

Police say they were able to track down the car using the victim’s tracking company service and eventually found it abandoned just west of Bertelsen Road. Police say they commenced a search immediately, and the suspect was eventually found after a K-9 unit discovered some evidence matching their description. Police say the suspect, Michael Scott Wrighthouse, 36, did not cooperate with the officers taking him into custody, spitting in an officer’s face and slamming his head and body around the patrol vehicle.

Wrighthouse was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated harassment, and an unrelated warrant. Police say the vehicle and home were investigated and shortly returned to the owner.

