Man arrested after ordering woman out of her own home, stealing car, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after forcing a woman out of her own home, stealing her car and resisting arrest, Eugene Police Department said.
Police say they received a call just before 3 p.m. on September 6 from a woman who claimed an unknown man had entered her home and ordered her to leave. Police say she left and called 911. When officers arrived with a K-9 unit, they found the home had been lightly burglarized, and the victim’s new Subaru was missing along with her keys and purse.
Police say they were able to track down the car using the victim’s tracking company service and eventually found it abandoned just west of Bertelsen Road. Police say they commenced a search immediately, and the suspect was eventually found after a K-9 unit discovered some evidence matching their description. Police say the suspect, Michael Scott Wrighthouse, 36, did not cooperate with the officers taking him into custody, spitting in an officer’s face and slamming his head and body around the patrol vehicle.
Wrighthouse was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated harassment, and an unrelated warrant. Police say the vehicle and home were investigated and shortly returned to the owner.