Man arrested after search warrants find dozens of stolen laptops, EPD says

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man has been arrested in a major theft investigation – and police said this isn’t his first run-in with the law.
According to the Eugene Police Department, their property and financial crimes units had been investigating a series of thefts from vehicles in Eugene. In those thefts, the suspect broke windows and stole things like computers and credit cards, then committed identity theft, according to EPD. Eventually, detectives identified John Allen McClatchey Jr., 34, of Eugene as a suspect, and developed probable cause to arrest him.
According to Eugene police, on February 21 detectives served two search warrants on locations associated with McClatchey. At one location on north Terry Street, detectives reportedly seized 16 laptop computers, a handgun, an AR-15 rifle, and $6,000. At the other location, on west 25th Avenue, detectives said they arrested McClatchey and recovered 20 laptops, a rifle, personal use amounts of fentanyl and other stolen property.
McClatchey is currently charged with four counts of first-degree theft, one count of second-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and six counts of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. Additional charges are pending. Eugene police said this was the third time McClatchey had been arrested in about 36 hours, as he had also been arrested by other agencies in Lane County shortly before.