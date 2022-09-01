Man arrested after string of attacks, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Portland man was arrested by Eugene police on Wednesday after several seemingly random attacks, including some that used a knife, police say.
Eugene Police Department said the incident began just before 9:30 a.m. on August 31 when patrol units responded to reports of a man attempting to stab a patrol vehicle’s tires. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly received eyewitness testimony that the suspect, later identified as Quinn Carsten Reed, 26, of Portland, had thrown a knife at a person who was working on a vehicle parked in an alley. Police said the knife narrowly missed the person’s head, lodging into the side of the vehicle they were working on.
Police say Reed left the location and embarked on a string of bizarre assaults. Officers say Reed tried to push a man off a motorized scooter, struck an unknown woman near west 11th Avenue and Lincoln Street, and tried to steal another man’s phone. Police say that in the struggle over the phone, Reed poked the man in the side with a knife. They add that the man was not harmed in the struggle.
Police say they were able to find and arrest reed at 12th Avenue and Lincoln Street at about 9:35 a.m. Reed was taken to the Lane County Jail on two charges of second-degree attempted assault, one charge of first-degree attempted robbery, two charges of unlawful use of a weapon, two charges of menacing, and one charge each of second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.