Man arrested after trying to meet 13-year-old for sex, LCSO says

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who told deputies he had been involved in child pornography for more than a decade was arrested recently after attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
The LCSO said they received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that about 30 images of child pornography had been uploaded to the internet from a residence in Veneta. After receiving that tip, the LCSO carried out a search of the property and found evidence showing that a former resident, Lon Curtis Coffey, 45, had uploaded the images, deputies said.
Detectives said they also learned that Coffey had tried to groom a then-11-year-old girl into having sex with him two years ago. The LCSO said detectives used the girl’s Facebook account, with permission from her parents, to communicate with Coffey. According to the LCSO, after two days of messaging Coffey declared he wanted to have sex with the now 13-year-old girl, and said he would drive down from Albany to Eugene to meet.
Deputies said that on January 20, detectives confronted Coffey in Eugene and took him into custody. They said he admitted to uploading the child pornography from the house in Veneta, and that he said he had been involved in child pornography for over 10 years and had exchanged thousands of files. He faces 10 charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and one charge of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.
The LCSO asks that anyone whose child may have had contact with Coffey call their detectives at 541-682-4150.