...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 ft at 15 seconds and north winds 10 to 20
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Man arrested after trying to meet 13-year-old for sex, LCSO says

  • 0
Lane County Sheriff's Office

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who told deputies he had been involved in child pornography for more than a decade was arrested recently after attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The LCSO said they received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that about 30 images of child pornography had been uploaded to the internet from a residence in Veneta. After receiving that tip, the LCSO carried out a search of the property and found evidence showing that a former resident, Lon Curtis Coffey, 45, had uploaded the images, deputies said.

Detectives said they also learned that Coffey had tried to groom a then-11-year-old girl into having sex with him two years ago. The LCSO said detectives used the girl’s Facebook account, with permission from her parents, to communicate with Coffey. According to the LCSO, after two days of messaging Coffey declared he wanted to have sex with the now 13-year-old girl, and said he would drive down from Albany to Eugene to meet.

Deputies said that on January 20, detectives confronted Coffey in Eugene and took him into custody. They said he admitted to uploading the child pornography from the house in Veneta, and that he said he had been involved in child pornography for over 10 years and had exchanged thousands of files. He faces 10 charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and one charge of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

The LCSO asks that anyone whose child may have had contact with Coffey call their detectives at 541-682-4150.

