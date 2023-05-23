Man arrested and charged in carjacking incident, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police arrested a man who allegedly stole a Springfield woman’s car at gunpoint on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Eugene Police Department officials said the woman stopped to help a man push a disabled vehicle into a parking lot at Centennial Plaza. After she provided assistance, the man allegedly brandished a handgun and forced the woman to transfer his belongings into her Subaru Legacy, EPD said. Police said the man then left the scene in her vehicle.
An officer spotted the stolen vehicle near Pearl Street, where the driver turned and drove down the railroad tracks until reaching the Amtrak station, EPD officials said. Police said officers lost track of the car after it sped through the train station’s parking lot.
An off-duty sergeant spotted the car travelling east on Green Acres Road past Market of Choice, police officials said. EPD said the sergeant then observed and made contact with a man described as suspicious-looking and wearing clothing matching the suspect’s description walking south of the intersection of Brewer Avenue and Norkenzie Road.
Initially uncooperative, the suspect, identified as Stephen Thomas Walkenhorst, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, eluding police by vehicle, and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, authorities said.
Police said EPD’s Street Crimes Unit assisted a Springfield K-9 patrol unit with a search for the stolen vehicle’s keys and firearm used in the incident. A metal, realistic-looking Sig Sauer replica pellet pistol was found inside on of Walkenhorst’s bags, police said. Authorities said the stolen vehicle was located about two blocks away on Curtis Avenue.
EPD said Walkenhorst was transported to the Lane County Jail, where he remains in custody, according to jail records.