Man arrested and charged on firearms possession charges, gun seized

EUGENE, Ore. – A search warrant issued on a west Eugene home on Thursday led to a man’s arrest on firearms possession charges and the seizure of multiple guns, authorities said.
Eugene Police Department officials said that the department’s Street Crimes Unit learned that Dylan Bradley Stahl, 33, a felon, illegally possessed multiple guns. A Lane County Circuit Court judge issued a search warrant on May 18 for a West 17th Avenue home, police said.
Police officials said EPD’s SWAT division responded after Stahl was seen leaving the location and pinned Stahl’s vehicle at the intersection of Acorn Park Street and West 11th Avenue. Stahl was arrested and charged with four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a suppressor, authorities said.
Police said they seized an AR15 with nine fully loaded magazines and an attached factory suppressor, a .40 caliber handgun, a .22 six-shot revolver, and a 10/22 semi-automatic rifle with optic scope.
The search warrant was executed by multiple EPD division and units, including their SCU, SWAT team, drone team, K-9 unit, and investigations unit, authorities said.