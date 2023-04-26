Man arrested and charged with escape, trespassing charges after foot chase, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities said an investigation into an alleged break-in at a local business on Wednesday morning led to a foot chase that ended in the suspect's arrest, police said.
Eugene police officials said they received a call at 12:18 a.m. on April 26 from a customer returning a car to a rental business on West 6th Avenue. The customer called 911 after noticing a man allegedly trying to pick a lock at the business, police said.
Authorities said an officer arrived on scene and found a man inside the business. The man ran in different directions trying to escape after he saw police had arrived, officials said.
Eugene police officials said the man jumped a fence into West 6th Alley and was chased east by two officers as they advised him that he was under arrest.
Police caught up to the suspect, identified as John Carvin Scott, 50, at Madison Street and West 6th Alley, authorities said.
Scott was arrested and charged with escape from custody and second-degree criminal trespass and transported to the Lane County Jail, police said.